Shout! Factory Secures U.S. Rights to Visceral Horror Film BITE

Los Angeles, CA and Toronto, CA – March 7th, 2016 – Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company, and Breakthrough Entertainment, have entered into an exclusive film deal to distribute the visceral body-horror feature Bite in the United States. Directed by Chad Archibald, produced by Black Fawn Films (The Drownsman), and distributed worldwide by Breakthrough Entertainment, Bite had a sensational premiere at the 2015 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, where it won an Audience Award. Bite has recently played at numerous top international genre film festivals to press acclaim and great audience enthusiasm. The announcement was made today by Shout! Factory’s founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos; and Nat Abraham, Partner and President at Breakthrough Entertainment.

Shout!Factory has secured all U.S. distribution rights to Bite including theatrical, broadcast, video on-demand, digital and home entertainment rights for cross-platform releases. Shout! Factory plans a strategic rollout of this movie across multiple entertainment platforms beginning with a theatrical launch in early Summer 2016 through Shout’s genre entertainment imprint, Scream Factory.

“Bite gets under your skin in every possible way,” said Jordan Fields, VP of Acquisitions at Shout! Factory. “Chad Archibald and Black Fawn Films have crafted a stylish, kinetic and terrifying film with subtext that continues to disturb long after the movie is over.”

“Chad Archibald’s transformative story is a truly terrifying descent into madness and is a perfect fit for our Scream Factory family. We look forward to sharing this skin-crawling film with genre fans nationwide later this year,” said Jeff Nelson, Senior Director of Marketing for Scream Factory.

“We are thrilled to have Shout! Factory as our distribution partner in the US for Bite. Their enthusiasm and commitment to this film’s success is more than encouraging and greatly appreciated,” said Nat Abraham, Partner and President at Breakthrough Entertainment.

Bite synopsis: while on her bachelorette party getaway, Casey, the bride to be, gets a seemingly harmless bite from an unknown insect. After returning home with cold feet, Casey tries to call off her wedding but before she’s able to, she starts exhibiting insect like traits. Between her physical transformation and her wedding anxiety, Casey succumbs to her new instincts and begins creating a hive that not only houses her translucent eggs, but feeds on the flesh of others. As her transformation becomes complete, Casey discovers that everything can change with a single bite.

Breakthrough Entertainment presents a Black Fawn Films Production Bite. Directed by Chad Archibald, written by Jayme Laforest based on a story by Chad Archibald; produced by Chad Archibald, Cody Calahan, and Christopher Giroux; executive producers Nat Abraham, Tim J. Brown, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan, and Peter Williamson.

Bite stars Elma Begovic, Annette Wozniak, Denise Yuen, Jordan Gray, Lawrene Denkers, Barry Birnberg, Daniel Klimitz, Tianna Nori, and Caroline Palmer.

About Breakthrough Entertainment

Headquartered in Toronto, Breakthrough Entertainment Inc. is a leading global producer and distributor of acclaimed primetime comedy and drama series, as well as factual entertainment, movies, family entertainment and children’s animation. As one of Canada’s largest television production and distribution companies, Breakthrough has licensed programs to major broadcasters worldwide. A vertically-integrated entertainment studio, Breakthrough is involved in worldwide distribution as well as pre-sales, co-productions and third-party acquisitions. In addition, Breakthrough’s digital media division ranks among one of the industry’s most respected producers of high quality digital entertainment on mobile and online platforms.

About Black Fawn Films

Black Fawn Films is a Canadian Independent Film Production house dedicated to bringing together amazing talent to create uniquely crafted genre films. With over 20 feature films including the social media horror Antisocial, the supernatural throw back The Drownsman and most recently the festival hit Bite. Black Fawn Films has also made over 150 music videos with such bands as City and Colour, The Trews, Theory of a Deadman, Motley Crüe and Megadeth. This year Black Fawn Films has four movies in development to be completed by 2017.

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory’s entertainment offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast digital distribution network which delivers video and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America. Shout! Factory also owns and operates Shout! Factory Productions, Scream Factory, Timeless Media Group, Westchester Films, Biograph Records, and Video Time Machine. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Santa Monica, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.

