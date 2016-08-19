United Front Entertainment Wraps Up Fantasia with Major Film Acquisition Deal with Breakthrough Entertainment

United Front Has Gained the Canadian Rights to the DVD/Blu-ray and Digital Distribution of Seven Frightful Flicks from Black Fawn Films, 5’7 Films and Post City Films

TORONTO, CANADA – (AUGUST 17, 2016) – United Front Entertainment (UFE) closes a successful debut at the recent Fantasia Film Festival/Frontières Market to announce the acquisition of the Canadian digital and home entertainment rights to a slate of features produced by Black Fawn Films, 5’7 Films and WANGO Films under the banner of leading Canadian studio Breakthrough Entertainment. UFE will coordinate the DVD, Blu-ray and digital distribution of seven feature films to horror fans across Canada.

The deal, which initially kicked off with the Digital release of BITE on August 2 followed by the DVD/Blu-ray release on September 6th, will ensure that Canadian audiences will be enjoy a constant stream of gruesome and tense tales from the comfort of their couches. Another title from the creators of BITE is Bed of the Dead, which recently had its sold out World Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival to much praise and rave reviews. Additional titles in the deal with Breakthrough include Black Fawn titles:: Antisocial 2, The Sublet as well as the recent title Haunted House on Kirby Road produced by 5’7 Films and Farhope Tower from WANGO Films. “We are ecstatic to be working with the incredibly talented teams at Breakthrough Entertainment. Fantasia has been instrumental in uniting likeminded filmmakers and distributors who share a passion for genre fare. We look forward to a long and beautiful friendship,’ says Rob Herholz Co-founder of United Front Entertainment. The rights deal was cultivated by Nat Abraham President of Distribution at Breakthrough Entertainment along with Susan Curran and Rob Herholz Co-founders of United Front. “We are extremely excited to finalize this deal with UFE and we are proud of all our genre producers for their tireless work and dedication to horror fans everywhere,” says Nat Abraham, President, Distribution of Breakthrough Entertainment. “We have watched them work passionately on these films and it is something special to see them flourishing in their craft.” UFE also secured Canadian digital and home entertainment rights from Breakthrough to Save Yourself produced by Post City Films.

About United Front Entertainment: United Front Entertainment (UFE) is a new Toronto-based innovative full service Canadian film distribution company. UFE develops, creates and acquires content to distribute across all Canadian broadcast platforms and retail outlets. For more information, please visit: www.unitedfrontent.com. Twitter: https://twitter.com/ufefilms Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unitedfrontentertainment/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedfrontent

About Breakthrough Entertainment Breakthrough Entertainment Inc. is an award winning producer and distributor of premium content for worldwide audiences. The entertainment studio’s operations include the development and distribution of feature films, television and digital content; international co-productions and production services. Breakthrough’s digital media division ranks amongst the industry’s most respected producers of high quality interactive entertainment on mobile and online platforms. Established over 30 years ago, Breakthrough’s library now boasts over 40 feature films and 4000 television episodes which air on major networks and digital channels across the globe. The studio has been recognized with international awards including numerous Geminis, Canadian Screen Awards, and Canadian Comedy Awards. www.breakthroughentertainment.com. Follow @breakthru_ent on Twitter.

